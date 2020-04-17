BENTON, La. - State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a fire investigation in Benton involving one death.
Benton Fire District No. 4 responded to the 100 block of Wilson Loop just after 5:30 a.m. Firefighters later discovered one victim, a 46-year-old Hispanic male who lived in a small apartment above a horse barn.
The fire was limited to the apartment and none of the horses in the barn were injured. Another resident of the property saw the fire and called 911 just after 5:30a.
Investigators are still looking into an official cause but do not have any suspicious circumstances at this time.