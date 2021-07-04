LAKE BISTINEAU, La. -- A man has died in a boating accident on Lake Bistineau.
The victim, identified as 20-year-old Keshaun Garner of Bossier City, was on an outing with friends Saturday when he went overboard. His body was recovered around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents was notified around 8 p.m. They were joined in the search by the Natchitoches Parish sheriff's dive team, Bienville Fire District 4 & 5 and South Bossier Fire District No. 2 personnel.
Natchitoches Fire District No. 9 Chief Doug Rachal said sonar technology was used to locate Garner's body, whicih was in about 11 feet of water.
The accident happened north of the dam on the Bienville Parish side of the lake.
Garner was not wearing a personal flotation device.
Haynes M. Meek, , 20, of Shreveport, who was the operator of the boat Garner was in, was arrested for operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated.
The investigation is ongoing and more charged could be pending, according to LDWF.