PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas – A man has died in a drowning in a Henderson County Lake on Friday.
According to the Payne Springs Fire Rescue, a man had gone under the water and had not resurfaced.
A person was in the water attempting to locate the drowning victim when officials arrived.
The rescue team found the man under the water at the bottom of the lake in about seven feet of water.
CPR was given and the man was transported by EMS, but he did not survive.
The Payne Springs Fire Rescue said in a statement, “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the drowning victim.”