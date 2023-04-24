SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport Sunday evening. Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that it was just after 9:30 p.m. when members of the Shreveport Community Response Unit conducted a traffic stop at Mansfield Road and Valley View Drive.
During the stop, according to police, the officers encountered an armed man. A struggle ensued and during that struggle, at least one shot was fired by police, striking man in the upper body. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health were he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the confrontation.
More that two dozen police units responded to the scene after the shooting.
The investigation now goes to the Louisiana State Police.
Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP detectives by calling 318-741-2735. Citizens can also anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.