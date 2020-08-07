MITCHELL, La. - Authorities have released the name of a man who died Thursday in a mobile home fire in Sabine Parish.
The body of Mark Austin, 60, was found in the charred rubble of the home, located on state Highway 174 east of Converse, according to Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers.
Another person in the home was able to escape the flames, Rivers said.
Fire officials say the fire likely started in the living room, but it remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.
North Sabine Fire District firefighters were still putting out hot spots around 10 p.m. Thursday.
This is the second fatal fire this week in Northwest Louisiana. The first one claimed the life of an 87-year-old woman in Campti.