SHREVEPORT, La. -A fire claimed the life of a Shreveport man.
Fire officials say the blaze started around 9:30 a.m., Monday, inside a home in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place.
After they arrived on scene, firefighters were informed that a man was possibly inside. He was brought out of the house and taken by ambulance to Ocshner LSU Health Shreveport, where he died shortly after 10:00 a.m.
The victim is identified as Emiliano Rodriguez, 63, of the 6500 block of Union Avenue in Shreveport.
The death and the fire remain under investigation.