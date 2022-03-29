SHREVEPORT, La. -- One of two men hit by a car Monday night while unloading a motorcycle on Colquitt Road has died.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Joseph L. Jones, 42, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
The accident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Colquitt Road in west Shreveport.
Police at the scene said a pickup driver and a motorcycle owner were unloading the motorcycle onto the road when an eastbound car hit them. The driver of the car was not injured.
Shreveport police are investigating the crash.