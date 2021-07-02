SHREVEPORT, La. -- A turf war between neighbors led to a man getting arrested for trespassing. But William Johnson claims he was never on his neighbor's property when he kicked up a storm.
It was all caught on Johnson's home surveillance cameras.
The video from last Saturday afternoon shows that while cutting his grass along Garden Oaks Drive, Johnson saw something at the edge of his driveway -- patches of grass and dirt that his neighbor shoveled next to a storm drainage. The video shows Johnson getting off his mower and kicking the clippings and clods into the drainage.
"All I did was just took my foot and moved the dirt back into this hole on each side of the culvert so the water would drain," Johnson explained.
"He's just trying to make the water back up in my yard, is what he's trying to do," Walker said of his neighbor, Irvin Walker.
As Johnson kicked the dirt and grass, the video shows Walker's wife, Lisa, coming out to confront him.
"I said, 'Excuse me, what are you doing?' I said, 'What is wrong with you?' 'Oh you think that you could sit here and do this? You going to do this again?'" Mrs. Walker recalled, adding that Johnson threatened to sue them.
Walker says she called police. Within 15 minutes, video shows two officers arriving. And moments later, an officer patted Johnson down and lead him to a patrol car.
"Right off, read me my rights. I was trying to talk to him. He would not let me talk. Cut me off every time," Johnson says.
"I got sent to jail on criminal trespassing, and I never stuck one foot in the man's yard. Can someone explain that to me?" Johnson added.
Lisa Walker said, "He needs to be arrested to show that he can't do that to people. He can't come and say -- like he owns our property also."
The police report briefly states that Johnson trespassed "after warnings."
Johnson says the Walkers called the cops on him two days earlier about the same thing. Johnson says an officer showed up, and said the ditch area was actually city property as part of the city's right of way. Johnson says the officer declared that no law was broken.
Johnson also points to a map from the Caddo Tax Assessor's Office. Property lines along his street stop short of where the right of way begins. It also shows that Johnson's property property line extends a short distance beyond the edge of his driveway toward the Walkers. That appears to be the area where he was seen kicking at the turf.
It may be a close call when Johnson goes to court later this month on the trespassing charge. It could put Johnson back in jail for up to 30 days, and a fine up to $500, if convicted.
He'll also have to answer a peace bond that the Walkers have filed against him. Race has been part of the dispute.
"He was real hostile," Lisa Walker says of Saturday's confrontation. "He said we don't deserve to be here. And you ("N"-word) this and whatever."
Johnson admits calling Mr. Walker the "N" word.
But the Walkers also wrote a big message on an old water heater that stood among junk in their backyard, directed toward Johnson. It read, 'Worry about your own yard b---- azz white boy."
That may have been a reference to property standards complaints for numerous vehicles parked on the Walker property, many of which Johnson claims are inoperable. The City of Shreveport has not responded to a KTBS public records request to see property standards complaints on the Walkers.
"Neighbors don't have to be this way," Johnson says.
Asked if they can get along with Johnson, Mrs. Walker said, "As long as he stays on his side."
Shreveport Police say they regularly enforce trespassing laws. They say they've made 138 arrests for that charge this year.