A Shreveport man is counting his blessings this morning after escaping his burning apartment.
It happened just after 3am Tuesday morning at the Highland Village Apartments in the 1600 block of Centenary Boulevard.
Paramedics at the scene tell us the man was transported to a local hospital for possible smoke inhalation.
Firefighters tell us when they arrived they say heavy smoke coming from an upstairs apartment of Building 3. It took the efforts of 8 units— 24 firefighters—22 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
Investigators learned that the occupant was using a kerosene lamp for light and accidentally knocked over the lamp which likely contributed to the cause of the fire. The fire remains under investigation at this time.