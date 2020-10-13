BENTON, La. – A Bossier City man facing accusations he has sexually assaulted children was denied a request to move another parish while he awaits trial.
Stacey Wilhite, 52, who faces charges of molestation and indecent behavior with juveniles, wanted to move to a family-owned home in Ringgold. He’s currently under home incarceration at his father’s home in Bossier City.
Bossier District Judge Mike Nerren said during a court hearing Tuesday he preferred Wilhite stay where he is. Wilhite will do that and continue to abide by bail conditions set by the court, his attorney Eric Johnson said.
Wilhite was in court for arraignment on the latest charges filed against him last month. He pleaded not guilty, as he did earlier in September on the first charges.
Bossier Parish sheriff’s investigators arrested Wilhite in July after saying they found evidence he had sexual contact with children under the age of 13. Court documents indicate the alleged contact happened in 2014 and 2018 and involved children 8, 11 and 13.
Wilhite’s bail conditions order him to stay away from the victims and their families. He also has to wear an ankle monitor, and the only exceptions for leaving are to go to the doctor, hospital or Johnson’s office.