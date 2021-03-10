SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood, Shreveport police said Wednesday.
Fabian Q. Alexander, 25, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Robert Jerome Lemmon.
Police responded to the 100 block of East Wichita Street just before 9 p.m. and found Lemmon dead in his car. Officers found shell casings on the ground and speculated then that Lemmon was shot by someone walking by his car.
Shreveport police Sgt. Glen Heckard said Wednesday afternoon in a news release that it was Alexander who walked up and shot Lemmon several times. But Alexander was not at the scene when officers arrived at the shooting scene.
Detectives did, however, locate Alexander Wednesday afternoon and booked him into the Shreveport City Jail.