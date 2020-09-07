SHREVEPORT, La - Police are looking for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man.
Police tell KTBS it happened at 6:56 p.m. in the 2300 Marion Street in Shreveport. Detectives say the victim was stabbed in the chest during an argument with the suspect.
The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived on the scene.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. He later died from his injuries.
No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.
