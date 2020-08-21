MINDEN, La. — The body of a 48-year-old Minden man found in a swimming pool Friday morning has being sent to Little Rock, Arkansas for an autopsy.
Police Chief Steve Cropper said Joshua McFarland's body was recovered from the family's pool in the 1800 block of Lewisville Road.
“He lived with his mother and his mother had not seen him for a couple of days. Family members indicated that he had a habit of swimming in the middle of the night,” said Cropper.
The cause of death has not been determined.