TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured.
The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death is Vance Allen Brown, 29, who police describe as homeless.
Police said Nard's family was contacted after a neighbor found his body, and the child was released into their care, according to Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen.
Crime Scene and Criminal Investigation Division detectives processed evidence at the scene of the house at the 1600 block of Edward Street, spoke with residents to gather information and followed up on leads to identify Brown as the suspect. Bowie County sheriff's deputies arrested Brown shortly after a capital murder arrest warrant was issued. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail to await extradition to Arkansas.
TAPD asks if anyone has information or was a witness to this crime, to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154 or call Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (7867).