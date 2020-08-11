SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in tracking down information on the city's latest homicide.
A welfare concern at a home on Penny Street near the corner of West 70th Street led to the discovery of the man's body around noon Monday. He suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
The coroner's office has not identified the victim; however, his sister, Aretha Hughes, said the man who was killed is her brother, 55-year-old Jessie Gobert.
She told KTBS she was in East Texas when she received the call about his death and got to Shreveport as soon as she could.
"I just had to park on the side of a country road and just cry," Hughes said. "It was very hard because I just lost my son to COVID in March. I mean, it's hard.
With tears in her eyes, Hughes said her brother was kind and would never hurt anyone. She called his killing "senseless."
"Senseless to kill a man that won't even hurt a flea," Hughes said. "He tries to help everybody. He He does a lot work around Shreveport., East Texas, doing handy-man stuff. So, everybody knew him."
A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told KTBS the victim's housekeeper saw blood on the steps of the home, which raised her suspicion that something was wrong. Shreveport police showed up shortly after.
Gobert had not been seen since last night, the neighbor said. SPD said Gobert arrived home some time before midnight and neighbors reporting hearing gunshots fired between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Gobert's body was found inside the doorway of the home.
Another person said a black Chrysler 300 was towed away from the parking lot of the mobile home after police began their investigation.
Police believe there may be witnesses or people with information who have not come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (318) 673-6955 or (318) 673-7300 ext. 3.
To remain anonymous, call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or via the app P3Tips. Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.