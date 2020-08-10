SHREVEPORT, La. -- An uptick in violent crimes this month in Shreveport continued Monday with the discovery of a homicide victim inside of his home, police said.
A welfare concern at a home on Penny Street near the corner of West 70th Street led to the discovery of the man's body Monday afternoon. He suffered at least one gunshot wound.
The coroner's office has not identified the victim; however, his sister, Aretha Hughes, said the man who was killed is her brother, Jessie Gobert.
She told KTBS she was in East Texas when she received the call about his death -- and got to Shreveport as soon as she could. With tears in her eyes, Hughes said her brother was kind and would never hurt anyone. She called his killing "senseless."
A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told KTBS the victim's wife saw blood on the steps of the home, which raised her suspicion that something was wrong. Shreveport police showed up shortly after.
Gobert had not been seen since last night, the neighbor said.
Another person said a black Chrysler 300 was towed away from the parking lot of the mobile home after police began their investigation.
Shreveport police have not released any additional details about Gobert's death.