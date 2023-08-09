SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury convicted Romullus Noyes, 23, of the 2022 murder of Jermond Lewis on Tuesday.
Noyes was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Lewis.
Lewis, 23, was shot 11 times February 15 in the parking lot of the Economy Inn and Suites in the 5100 block of Westwood Park off Monkhouse Drive.
Noyes fired at least 29 rounds from a .22 caliber rifle and a 9mm pistol, all the shell casings fired matched Noyes’ weapons and that the projectiles recovered from Lewis’ body were fired from Noyes’ rifle.
Noyes claimed the shooting was in self-defense. However, witness testimony and physical evidence that included hotel security footage refuted that claim and established that Noyes attempted to stage the scene.
Noyes’ sentencing was set for August 16. He faces a mandatory life term without possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.