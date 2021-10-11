LAKE BISTINEAU – The death of a man whose body was found Sunday in Lake Bistineau is possibly gang-related, law enforcement sources tell KTBS.
The man was shot multiple times and dumped off the Highway 154 bridge. Blood on the bridge marked the spot where he was pushed off, authorities said.
The identity of the man, who appears to be in his 20s, is still unknown. An autopsy is being performed Monday in Little Rock, Ark.
A crappie fisherman found the man’s heavily tattooed body partially submerged in the lake. He was wearing shorts and socks, the sources said.
Authorities believe he was shot at another location.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is the leading the investigation. The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries assisted in the body’s recovery and search of the area on Sunday.