SHREVEPORT, La. - A man found dead outside a business near the Shreve City Shopping Center has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
The body of Ralph Schultz, 71, was found in the 1200 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Boulevard around 9 a.m. on May 29.
Schultz had been reported missing from his home in the 700 block of Kimbrough Street on May 29.
He was positively identified by family members, and an autopsy was ordered.