SHREVEPORT, La. — A drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Sunset Acres neighborhood hospitalized a man with life-threatening injuries according to the Shreveport Police Department.
SPD said gunfire rang out at Burke and Parkridge Streets around 8:15 p.m.
Police said a young man was walking home when a man in a silver Sedan pulled up and started shooting.
The young man was hit in the upper torso and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information on this shooting or the suspects involved, call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.