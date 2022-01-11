SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for a Shreveport man wanted in a New Year's Day homicide.
Ronnie Boyd III, 27, is wanted for the second-degree murder of Christopher Lee, 43. Lee was shot several times at a vacant house at 347 E. 72nd Street. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died.
Witnesses told police they heard gunshots around 2:21 a.m. and saw someone drive away in a black car.
Police said Boyd should be considered "armed and very dangerous."