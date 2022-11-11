SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says Datwaine J. Broomfield, 32, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street Thursday afternoon.
Police said Broomfield was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment.
Torail Thomas, 42, was booked into city jail Thursday night on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
The homicide is the 46th this year in Shreveport. At this point last year, there were 78 homicides during what was a record year.
It's the fifth for the year in the 71104 zip code. That is a notable trend, as last year there were three total homicides in the same area. Homicides overall in Shreveport are down 41% this year over 2021.