SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office confirmed Datwaine J. Broomfield, 32, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street Thursday afternoon.
Police said Broomfield was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment.
A suspect is in custody, police said.
The homicide is the 46th this year in Shreveport. At this point last year, there were 78 homicides in Shreveport during what was a record year.
It's the fifth for the year in the 71104 zip code. That is a notable trend, as last year there were three total homicides in 71104 during the entire year. Homicides overall in Shreveport are down 41 percent this year over last year.