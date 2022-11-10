SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office confirmed Datwaine J. Broomfield, 32, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street Thursday afternoon.

Police said Broomfield was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

The homicide is the 46th this year in Shreveport.  At this point last year, there were 78 homicides in Shreveport during what was a record year.

It's the fifth for the year in the 71104 zip code. That is a notable trend, as last year there were three total homicides in 71104 during the entire year. Homicides overall in Shreveport are down 41 percent this year over last year.

