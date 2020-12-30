GIBSLAND, La. – The driver of a tractor-trailer killed in a crash on Interstate 20 just west of Gibsland early Tuesday morning has been identified.
State police said Antonio Thornton, 42, of Shreveport died when his vehicle drifted out of the travel lanes, struck a concrete bridge railing, overturned and caught fire.
Both lanes of the interstate were closed following the accident. The eastbound lanes reopened around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and the state highway department reopened the westbound lanes early Wednesday morning.