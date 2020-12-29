ARCADIA, La – The driver of a tractor-trailer killed in a crash on I-20 near Exit 55 just outside of Arcadia Tuesday morning, has been identified by state police.
Authorities said shortly before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 20 west of Arcadia. The crash claimed the life of Antonio Thornton, 42, of Shreveport.
According to Louisiana State Police, the initial investigation revealed a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven by Thornton, was traveling westbound on Interstate 20. For reasons still under investigation, Thornton’s vehicle drifted out of the travel lanes, struck a concrete bridge railing, and overturned. After overturning, the commercial motor vehicle became engulfed in flames. Thornton, whose restraint use is unknown, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.