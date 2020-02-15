SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a homicide in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood Saturday.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Shamarcus Diamond Smith, 28, of Shreveport.
Shreveport police said Smith was shot multiple times in the 3600 block of Bellaire Ave around 3:45 p.m.. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No word on suspects or witnesses.
Shreveport police are investigating this shooting as a drive-by.
If you have any information about this shooting contact Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website lockemup.org or download their app, p3tips.