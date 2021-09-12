SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed during an encounter with law enforcement in the Cedar Grove neighborhood on Saturday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Desmond D. Lewis, 30, of Shreveport was positively identified through fingerprints.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.
Troopers took over the investigation at the request of Shreveport police. Officers originally responded to the Circle K at Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street to a loitering/trespassing call. Details of what occurred between the officer and Lewis have not been released.
The shooting happened in front of Linwood Public Charter School.