TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens arresting a Texarkana man for illegal hunting Friday also found him with drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Game Wardens assigned to Bowie County found Dustin Miles, 41, of Texarkana, Texas hunting on property owned by Wadley Hospital inside the city limits.
Wardens also found Miles to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a crystal suspect believe to be methamphetamine.
Miles was taken to the Bi-State Jail by the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.
Miles has been charged with criminal trespass with a deadly weapon, hunting without landowners consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram (meth), littering and no hunting license.
To report illegal hunting activity in Texas, call 1-800-792-GAME.