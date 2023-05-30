A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Shreveport.
It happened in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Drive around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said two brothers got into an argument. That led to a shooting, sending one of the men to the hospital. That man has life-threatening injuries.
"Victims of violence can occur at all different times. And in this case, the two, the suspect and the victim in this case, did know each other. So we do want to reiterate, this isn't a random act of violence. This is something that occurred during a dispute between relatives,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Dept.
The second man involved in the shooting is in custody. No word yet on what charges he might face.