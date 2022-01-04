A man was shot multiple times on Union Avenue near 73rd in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood. around 6:20 p.m.
Police tell us there were multiple witness who saw the shooting.
Police say the victims was walking and talking when they arrived.
but did say he has life threatening injuries. He was transported to LSU Ochsner hospital.
A disturbing trend we are noticing. This shooting was in the 71106 zip code.
Both homicides this year so far were also in the 71106 zip code.
Last year 16 people were victims of homicide in the 71106 zip code. making it Shreveport's third deadliest zip code.