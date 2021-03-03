SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on Milton Street. It happened about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Details are limited but KTBS can confirm one man is in life-threatening condition after being shot.
Police say they have no suspects. They are interviewing witnesses from the scene to gather more evidence.
Police are asking anyone with additional information about this crime to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.