Man in possession of homemade bomb found guilty inl federal court

MARSHALL, Texas - After about 30 minutes of deliberation, Tuesday, a federal jury in Marshall found Thomas Asa Harbarger guilty of knowingly possessing a destructive device — an improvised explosive bomb — which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

The 57-year-old defendant was found to be in possession of the homemade bomb on Aug. 2, 2019, in Cass County.

According to prosecutors representing the United States in the case, Department of Public Safety troopers found Harbarger in possession of what looked like a pipe bomb during a search of his vehicle.

Harbarger pleaded not guilty, contending that he wasn’t aware that the homemade bomb was illegal and that an unidentified person manufactured it for him for the purpose of blowing up a beaver dam.

“I thought it was a flashbang … an M-80 or M-100, (like) back when we were kids. That was the thing,” the defendant told the jury during the trial. “To me, an M-80 or M-100 is a firecracker.”

Sentencing for Harbarger is currently pending, following Tuesday’s verdict. In preparation of the sentencing hearing, a pre-sentencing investigation report will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Department to be presented for consideration to the presiding judge.

Harbarger is facing up to 10 years in prison for the conviction and a possible fine up to $250,000.

