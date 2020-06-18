SHREVEPORT, La - Police are investigating a major accident Thursday morning involving a man in a wheelchair.
The accident occurred at the corner of Line Avenue and East 70th Street just after midnight, according to Caddo 911 records.
Police tell KTBS the man in the wheelchair was trying to cross the road when another man driving a truck struck him.
The man in the wheelchair was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life threatening conditions.
The man driving has not been arrested but police are waiting for results on a toxicology test.
Investigators are on the scene now.