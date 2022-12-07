MARSHALL, Texas – A Harrison County grand jury recently indicted a Harleton man on charges of murder and arson
According to the indictment, Canton James Echols, 34, allegedly fatally stabbed 31-year-old Blake Reddock, of Avinger, Texas on Sept. 10.
That day, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire and an unresponsive man on the roadway on Herschel McCoy Road near Diana, Texas.
Echols allegedly stabbed Reddock several times, according to investigators.
The vehicle was later identified as belonging to Reddock.
Footage from a surveillance camera at a pawn shop showed Reddock driving a vehicle with Echols as the passenger.
Following an extensive investigation, Echols was arrested a couple of days after the murder and booked into the Harrison County Jail for first-degree murder.