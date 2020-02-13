SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man accused of shooting a child in the head and wounding her father was indicted this week for second-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting.
Ta’darious Terrell Upshaw, 19, is accused in the November shooting death of 2-year-old Kynsley Robinson and Roderick Robinson. Upshaw is held on a $750,000 bond.
The shooting took place in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue. Police responded to the area on a shots fired call and found the toddler and her father inside a car that had come under gunfire. Robinson was struck in the lower left left.
Also indicted this week:
- Cadon Rayvon Lafitte, 16, of Shreveport, was charged with armed robbery in connection with an incident that occurred Feb. 2, involving a robbery at gunpoint of Conner Lee on the Centenary College campus.
- Quinton Carmack Jones, 51, of Shreveport, was charged with two counts of aggravated rape for acts that occurred over a period of several years, 2000-2006. Due to the nature of the offenses with which he is charged, the indictment was issued under seal and no further details are available.