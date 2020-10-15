CLOUTIERVILLE, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish man suffered minor burn injuries Thursday while trying to save horses from a fire that erupted in a barn.
Unfortunately, the man wasn't fully successful as one horse died and two others suffered burns.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff's Capt. Tony Moran said the fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. in a barn located in the 1700 block of state Highway 495 in Cloutierville. The barn was also filled with farm equipment and hay.
NPSO deputies are on the scene, along with Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 which is receiving mutual aid assistance from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District No. 5.
The man was treated at the scene for a burn injury to his arm.
A spark from a welding machine is blamed for starting the fire, Moran said.