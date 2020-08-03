SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is recovering after getting shot early Monday in Shreveport's Hollywood neighborhood.
Police say the victim was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the side.
According to Caddo 911 records, he was found around 2 a.m. on 2nd Street in between Hollywood Avenue and West 60th Street.
An officer at the scene told KTBS 3 News, they do not believe the shooting took place in that area. Investigators are working to find the suspect and the crime scene.
Around a half hour before, police were investigating a shots fired call near Canal Blvd. Officers said the drivers of two vehicles were shooting at each other. There's no word if the victim was shot in that incident.
If you have any information contact Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373.