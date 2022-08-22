TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man at a RaceWay gas station early Sunday morning.
Police were dispatched to 4120 N. State Line around 4:05 a.m. in response to calls reporting a shooting. Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen said officers found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot injury. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Officers retrieved several shell casings at the scene. Two vehicles were hit by bullets.
Pilgreen said the criminal investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to speak with witnesses and gather information on the condition of the victim.
Anyone having information regarding the shooting incident, call the Police Department at 903-798-3130 or Texarkana Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.