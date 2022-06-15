BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A man was injured Wednesday morning when shots were fired at a car in Bossier City.
The man -- shot in the upper body -- was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport. His condition was not immediately known.
The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. in the 2200 block of Nattin Street near Boone Street.
Police tape surrounded a black Lincoln town car that was riddled with bullet holes. The passenger side window was shot out.
Neighbors said at least eight shots were fired when the driver of another car drove alongside the Lincoln.