SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting early Thursday.
Police say just before 1:30, a man was driving on Financial Plaza near Rasberry Lane and Financial Circle when he was shot in the hand. elbow and was grazed in the head.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
So far police do not have any suspects.
If you have any information contact Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.
-----
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.