Shreveport, La- Sheriff's deputies were called to Calumet Packaging after a work place fight ended in one man being hospitalized for stab wounds. Deputies were called to the business around 4 this afternoon after two employees got into an argument. Charles C. Colbert and Billie Reynolds got into a physical fight where Reynolds produced a knife and stabbed Colbert multiple times. He was stabbed in the face, arm, side and back. He was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.