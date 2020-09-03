SHREVEPORT, La - Violent Crimes detectives with the Shreveport Police Department have jailed 21-year-old Myron Taylor believed to be responsible for the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver in west Shreveport Monday evening and the stabbing of a man Thursday morning.
On Aug. 31, just after 6:00 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 5800 block of South Lakeshore Drive on reports of an armed robbery.
The victim told officers that after he made a pizza delivery to that location, he was approached by a man who asked to use his phone. The victim told him no. The suspect then produced a grey and black handgun, took the victim’s vehicle and phone at gunpoint, and fled the scene.
Investigators with the Tactical Robbery Unit interviewed witnesses and recovered video surveillance footage that captured the incident. Photos from the video were posted on Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
Wednesday, detectives received a tip from Crime Stoppers that identified Taylor as the individual in the photos.
Thursday, just before 4:30 a.m., Shreveport Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 3100 block of Stonewall. Officers found a 61-year-old man with multiple lacerations. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life- threatening injuries.
Witnesses identified the suspect as Taylor.
Detectives with the Homicide division say that the victim was stabbed following an argument over money. During the argument, Taylor allegedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed the victim, then struck him with a glass bottle.
Taylor was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Shreveport Police Complex for questioning.
Through investigative research, Homicide detectives learned that Taylor was a suspect in the Armed Robbery. They contacted investigators with the Tactical Robbery unit who also responded.
Working together investigators were able to locate articles of evidence in both matters and recovered the pizza delivery driver’s vehicle near Taylor’s residence.
Following interviews with investigators, Taylor was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery and one count of Armed Robbery.
The victim of the stabbing remains hospitalized and is expected to recover.