BATON ROUGE, La. - Before he was shot and killed by a Louisiana State Trooper beside Interstate 10 near downtown Baton Rouge late Thursday night, a man driving a car filled with nearly 250 pounds of suspected cocaine took police on a cross-parish chase that caused multiple hit-and-run crashes, officials say.
The man, identified Friday evening as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, was shot dead on the raised highway's eastbound side near the Washington Street exit, Trooper Christian Reed, a State Police spokesman, said in a statement. No officers were injured.
Reed said troopers began chasing Reza-Navarro after they tried to conduct a traffic stop on his Chevrolet Suburban in West Baton Rouge Parish around 10:02 p.m. Thursday. Troopers attempted the traffic stop on I-10 eastbound west of La. Hwy. 415, several miles west of where I-10 crosses the Mississippi River into downtown Baton Rouge. But Reza-Navarro fled in the vehicle, Reed said.
After initially pursuing him, troopers cut the chase short due to "the enhanced danger to the public and excessive speed." Reed said the Suburban caused "multiple hit-and-run crashes" as Reza-Navarro fled.
