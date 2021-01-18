Man killed, gunman on the loose after latest Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead and the gunman is still on the run after Shreveport's latest shooting.
Shortly before 8 o'clock Sunday night, Shreveport police responded to the 3900-block of Lakeshore Drive in the Country Club area.
Details are limited at this time but we know that one man was killed.
According to SPD, the shooter ran behind some homes in the area before they lost sight of him.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the police of the Shreveport Caddo Crimestoppers hotline at (318) 673-7373.