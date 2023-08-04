BROKEN BOW, Okla. - A boating accident has claimed the life of a man in McCurtain County, Oklahoma.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened when a boat that was floating in Broken Bow Lake was hit by another vessel about 9 p.m. Thursday.
Stephen Hadley, 33, was behind the wheel of a boat when he hit the second boat, killing Stephen Malone, 59. Hadley was ejected into the water. He was treated and released from the hospital.
There were two more passengers, one in each boat. Julie Malone, 59, is in stable condition with neck and external injuries. Floyd Collins, 28, has been treated and released from the hospital.