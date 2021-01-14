SHREVEPORT, La - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood.
KTBS learned that a man living on the 5200 block of Fairfax Avenue was involved in an argument with another man. That man approached the home and pulled a gun. The homeowner produced his own firearm and shot him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
We'll continue to update this story as it develops.
