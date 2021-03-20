UPDATE
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man, who was shot and killed in Shreveport Saturday morning has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Jodeci Fisher, 28, of W. 69th St. in Shreveport, died after being shot in 900 block of Robinhood Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Fisher was shot at 2:35 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
Fisher was positively identified through a fingerprint comparison.
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person has died after a shooting in Shreveport Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of Robinhood Street around 2:25 a.m., according to Caddo 911 records.
Neighbors on the street told KTBS they heard at least 15 shots fired during the shooting.
Police are still on the scene investigating.