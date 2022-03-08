SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a shooting Monday afternoon on the basketball court at Anderson Island Park.
Taurean Coleman, 19, of Shreveport was shot at least five times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts of Shreveport firefighters.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the city-owned park, which is located in the 2700 block of Wendy Lane.
Sgt. Angie Willhite said witnesses said reported seeing several men running from the area then the two got into a white sedan. One was wearing a blue jacket and the other a red jacket.
Willhite is asking home owners and business owners on East Washington and nearby streets to review their video cameras for any images of the suspects.
The homicide is the city's 14th this year.