A fatal crash that occurred Monday night along I-30 in Arkansas is under investigation.
Texarkana, Arkansas Police say it was about 9pm when they responded to the accident.
Traffic was stopped due to a separate crash at the 9 mile marker on the eastbound side of I-30.
That's when a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Dustin Edmonson crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer rig.
Edmonson's vehicle was severely damaged and he was trapped inside. Once free, he was rushed by Lifenet EMS to Christus St.Michael's Hospital where he died from his injuries.