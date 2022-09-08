KEACHI, La. A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon after not wearing a seatbelt.
Louisiana State Police said the crash occurred just after 3:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 5, south of Kalmbach Road. Eric Sweet, 34, of Many was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner.
The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Ram pickup driven by Sweet was traveling south on LA Hwy 5. For reasons still under investigation, he exited the roadway and struck a guardrail before overturning.
Louisiana State Police reminded drivers buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash.